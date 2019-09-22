(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s main airport closed on Sunday for 15 minutes on suspected drone activity, Emirates airline said.

At least two flights were diverted to nearby airports in the United Arab Emirates after Dubai International’s closure, the airline said.

