Dubai Airports raised its passenger forecast for the full year after a robust showing in the third quarter, boosting confidence the Middle East aviation hub may be able to shake off the threat of a looming recession.

Passenger traffic at the international airport is expected to reach 64.3 million people in 2022, up from an August estimate of 62.4 million, Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. Some 18.5 million passengers passed through Dubai in the third quarter, the first time quarterly traffic reached pre-pandemic levels since 2020.

“The growth in passenger traffic has been terrific throughout the year and continues to exceed our expectations by a margin,” Griffiths said.

In 2019, prior to Covid, around 86.4 million travelers passed through Dubai, reflecting the dominance of home carrier Emirates on globe-spanning long-haul routes. A full recovery is expected sooner than an earlier forecast of 2024 amid a surge in travel, which is getting a boost from the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in nearby in Qatar.

Griffiths said he isn’t worried about a looming recession. Dubai Airports may be able to push passenger traffic to about 118 million annually “without a huge investment in infrastructure,” he added.

“We’re in pretty good shape to weather whatever the recession throws at us,” Griffiths said. “At the moment demand is so strong, there’s some shortages on the supply side as airlines have rationalized their fleets. So we’re seeing a bit of a boom in air travel, which hopefully will carry us through a recessive situation if we end up there.”

A sluggish recovery in South Asia has been compensated for by the point-to-point market, Griffiths said, referring largely to flights between India and the United Arab Emirates. Flights to and from Russia, meanwhile, are “incredibly full” and traffic to Saudi Arabia, the UK and Pakistan continues to be strong.

“The slow recovery in some of the transfer markets has been more than compensated by visitors to the city and the economic multiplier of that for Dubai is obviously very significant,” Griffiths said.

