(Bloomberg) --

Leading Dubai companies have formed an alliance to move 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines around the globe this year.

Air carrier Emirates, ports operator DP World and Dubai Airports have teamed up to speed up the distribution of inoculations through Dubai, the Gulf trade and tourism center that now aims to become a vaccine hub as well.

The move “will particularly focus on emerging markets, where populations have been hard hit by the pandemic, and pharmaceutical transport and logistics are challenging,” according to the announcement by the government’s media office.

International Humanitarian City, a Dubai-based global center for humanitarian emergency response, has also joined the alliance.

The United Arab Emirates plans to start manufacturing the vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm this year. In addition to Sinopharm, the oil-rich country has approved Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot, and Russia’s Sputnik V, and has since rolled out an ambitious vaccination campaign. It has so far inoculated a quarter of its population of 10 million, third only to Israel globally.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.