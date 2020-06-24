Jun 24, 2020
Dubai Asks Pubs, Bars to Suspend Serving Alcohol, Gulf News Says
Dubai asked bars and pubs in the Middle East business hub to stop serving alcohol from Wednesday until further notice, Gulf News reported, citing a police notification to the establishments.
Restaurants will still be allowed to serve alcohol with meals, the newspaper said.
The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, recently began lifting restrictions after shuttering restaurants and grounding flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dubai said Sunday that tourists can resume flying into the emirate from July 7 for the first time in months.
