Dubai asked bars and pubs in the Middle East business hub to stop serving alcohol from Wednesday until further notice, Gulf News reported, citing a police notification to the establishments.

Restaurants will still be allowed to serve alcohol with meals, the newspaper said.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, recently began lifting restrictions after shuttering restaurants and grounding flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dubai said Sunday that tourists can resume flying into the emirate from July 7 for the first time in months.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.