The chief financial officer and head of risk at Shuaa Capital PSC have left the Dubai-based financial services firm, people familiar with the matter said.

Group Chief Financial Officer Joachim Mueller will depart after nearly four years in the role, the people said. Head of Risk Management Shabana Osmani, who worked at Morgan Stanley for seven years before joining Shuaa in July, is also leaving, they said.

Shuaa, which oversees nearly $14 billion in assets, has cut jobs across departments over the past few weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people have left the firm.

Representatives for Shuaa didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

