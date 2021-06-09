(Bloomberg) -- Dubai-based billionaire Hussain Sajwani intends to take Damac Properties PJSC private by buying its remaining shares through a firm he owns, the Dubai developer said.

Maple Invest Co Limited, owned by Sajwani, on June 8 made “a firm intention to make a voluntary conditional offer for the issued share capital of Damac not already owned by Maple and its affiliates,” according to a statement.

Sajwani, who owns a 72% stake in the developer, resigned as Damac’s chairman to avoid conflict of interest.

