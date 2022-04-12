(Bloomberg) -- Dubai kicked off a string of planned privatizations on a positive note, with the blockbuster initial public offering of its utility catapulting the emirate into the world’s top five listing venues this year.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority surged 16% in its debut after after a $6.1 billion IPO that’s the second-biggest this year globally. Dubai’s stock market is now in fifth place by listing proceeds, a turnaround for the bourse that’s barely seen any action since 2017.

DEWA’s IPO, which drew $86 billion in orders, is a watershed moment for Dubai, after the city missed out on a listing boom that swept through the Middle East last year. Investors have flocked to share sales in the Gulf, seen as a relative safe haven among emerging markets after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The Gulf region is in a sweet spot,” said Bassam Slim, senior portfolio manager at Aventicum Capital Management in Qatar, noting high commodity prices and the region’s increasing weight within the emerging markets universe. “We believe that the current conditions are conducive for Dubai’s IPO pipeline.”

DEWA is the first of 10 planned listings of state-owned assets to reinvigorate Dubai’s capital market. They include road-toll collection system Salik and business park operator Tecom Group, both expected to be smaller than DEWA. The government hopes to entice family-owned and private companies to list as well.

After the rally on day one, the focus will turn to how DEWA trades in the longer term as a gauge of the success of Dubai’s IPO efforts. Given the link between its business and the city’s population, the utility could be tied to cyclical changes, said Aarthi Chandrasekaran, a money manager at Shuaa Capital.

To be sure, there’s no guarantee Dubai’s remaining listings will attract the same level of demand. Escalating violence in the region and oil price volatility could affect investor confidence, while any reversal of DEWA’s performance would likely sap appetite for further IPOs.

