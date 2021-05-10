(Bloomberg) --

Business activity in Dubai improved to the highest level since late 2019 helped by a rebound in the key tourism sector and a fast vaccine rollout.

Non-oil private sector activity grew for a sixth month in April, according to IHS Markit. Its Purchasing Managers’ Index for the Middle East’s business hub rose to to 53.5 last month from 51.0 in March, staying above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction and signaling a significant expansion in the private sector economy.

“The recovery in the Dubai non-oil economy sped up in April, as output and new order growth returned to pre-Covid trends and business confidence strengthened to the highest in over a year,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit. “Travel and tourism firms recorded the most notable bounce in performance, amid increasing hopes of a rise in tourism activity later in the year, boosted by the rapid vaccine roll-out.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.