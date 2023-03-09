(Bloomberg) --

An improvement in Dubai’s business conditions slowed in February as firms reported a slowdown in new orders and renewed price pressures.

S&P Global’s Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded 54.1 from 54.5 in January. That was still above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction, but was the lowest level in the survey since February 2022.

It was also a slip in performance compared to the wider United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part. The UAE’s PMI was at 54.3 last month, rising to its highest reading since the end of last year.

“The Dubai PMI followed its recent trend of showing growth coming off the boil,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, on Thursday. New order growth slipped to a 13-month low.

But the index still showed “a robust performance for the non-oil sector” where new orders and activity continued to rise, he said. Output growth also picked up from January and remained well above the survey trend.

Job creation only grew slightly and was at the softest level for five months, the index showed.

Although inflation in the Gulf country is still at low levels compared to other major business centers, cost pressures are still on the rise. Companies in Dubai had to reduce charges for a seventh straight month to support demand, the survey showed. Supplier delivery times improved sharply during February to the highest in three-and-a-half years, it said.

Businesses were overall more optimistic about future activity, according to Owen, “reflecting confidence that demand conditions will continue to improve and avoid disruption from a weaker global economic climate.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.