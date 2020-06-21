(Bloomberg) -- Dubai will begin allowing tourists into the Middle East business hub from July 7 for the first time since the United Arab Emirates imposed travel restrictions because of the coronavirus.

“Tourists required to present recent Covid-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports,” the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The city will also allow residents stuck abroad to begin returning from Monday. Citizens and residents can resume outbound travel from June 23, according to the tweet.

Dubai locked down the city for about a month to halt the spread of the virus. Its flagship Emirates airline grounded passenger flights and the Expo 2020 exhibition scheduled to start in October was delayed by a year. Dubai still imposes some movement restrictions.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, has been reporting lower number of coronavirus cases in the past weeks as the government continued with programs to sterilize its cities and stepped up testing. It has so far recored about 50,000 cases of coronavirus, with 302 deaths.

