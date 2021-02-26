(Bloomberg) -- Dubai extended coronavirus-linked restrictions to the middle of April, including limiting the opening hours of restaurants and closure of bars and pubs, as daily infections continue to remain at a higher rate in the United Arab Emirates.

The measures, which were implemented in February, will be extended until the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to a Dubai government statement.

Curbs:

Capacity of indoor seated venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, will remain at 50%

Shopping malls, hotel establishments and swimming pools and private beaches in hotels will operate at 70% capacity

Restaurants and cafes will continue to close by 1am; pubs/bars to remain closed

Daily cases in the UAE, of which Dubai is a part, have surged since November as the country opened up for travel and eased movement restrictions. It forced Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel, and the emirate replaced its top health official last month.

Daily cases remained above 3,000 on an average in the past month, with the Gulf nation reporting about 3,498 new infections on Friday. The UAE has already approved shots developed by Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc as well as China’s Sinopharm and Russia’s Sputnik V.

Dubai Aims to Vaccinate All Eligible Adults by End of Year

So far, more than 5.93 million doses have been administered and the UAE has the second-highest per-capita inoculation rate in the world after Israel. Dubai plans to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of the year, an official told Bloomberg earlier this month.

