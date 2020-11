(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s government raised $1.5 billion this week by reopening existing debt instruments, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Emirates NBD Capital, a unit of Dubai’s biggest bank, was the sole manager of the transactions on Nov. 23 and 24, according to the data.

The transactions:

$150 million and $100 million from reopening a September facility of $1 billion {DUGB 3.9 09/09/50 Govt DES }

$300 million and $200 million from reopening a January 2013 facility of $500 million {DUGB 5 ¼ 01/30/43 Govt DES }

$300 million and $200 million from reopening a September Islamic facility of $1 billion {DUGB 2.763 09/09/30 Govt DES }

$150 million and $100 million from reopening an April 2014 facility of $750 million Click here for details: {DUGB 5 04/30/29 Govt DES }

