(Bloomberg) -- The Dubai government plans to sell a 25% stake in the city’s public parking business in an initial public offering, as it seeks to capitalize on the emirate’s expanding population.

The Dubai Investment Fund will sell 749.7 million shares in Parkin Company PJSC, according to a statement on Tuesday. The subscription period will open on March 5 and is expected to close on March 12. The bookbuilding period for institutional investors will close on March 13.

Shares are expected to start trading on March 21, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

Parkin’s IPO comes about two months after Dubai raised $315 million from the city’s taxi business. The share sales are part of a plan unveiled at the end of 2021 to list 10 state-owned companies to boost trading volumes and match similar drives in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Since then the emirate has sold stakes in five companies, raising about $8.6 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Dubai’s population has grown markedly since Covid as expats have flocked to the city from both Asia and Europe. A slew of reforms including easier long-term residency rules and visas for freelancers and job seekers have helped to attract people, while multinationals relocating employees from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine also contributed to the surge.

The emirate expects to grow its population 60% by 2040, leading to an increase in the number of cars. Demand for public parking is expected to grow 60% by 2033, the company said.

“Growth of Dubai is the growth of our company, it is as simple as that,” Mohamed Al Ali, chief executive officer of Parkin, said in an interview. The company also plans to expand parking with private developers across the city and is looking to expand across the region.

Parkin plans to pay a minimum dividend of either 100% of profit or free cash flow to equity for the full 2024 fiscal year, depending on which is higher. Its revenue grew by 14% in 2023 to 779 million dirhams ($212 million).

Emirates Investment Authority and Pensions and Social Security Fund of Local Military Personnel each have 5% of the offering reserved for them.

The energy-rich Persian Gulf has been in the midst of an IPO boom for the last two years as governments listed state-owned companies to raise funds for a post-oil era. High crude prices and heightened international investor interest have contributed to the IPO wave.

Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are joint global coordinators for Parkin’s IPO, while Rothschild & Co. is an independent financial advisor.

