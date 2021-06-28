(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Central banks globally are moving from peak support toward a new phase for Covid recovery

Get your holiday shopping done early, as shipping delays and soaring delivery costs are set to get even worse

Dubai’s soaring luxury home sales could be sign of an era of real-estate exuberance

Russia’s answer to the surge in global commodity prices has been a mass experiment with duties, export curbs and price controls. It’s not working

South Africa’s recovery from its worst contraction in a century last year is imperiled by new restrictions to curb a virus surge

China’s economy showed signs of more balanced expansion in June, with solid underlying growth momentum, early indicators tracked by Bloomberg show

Boston Federal Reserve chief Eric Rosengren sees an interest-rate hike as soon as late 2022 amid job-market healing

Japan’s outlook for this year has brightened on steady exports and pent-up demand, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

Friday’s U.S. jobs report will highlight this week’s global economy agenda

