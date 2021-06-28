(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:

  • Central banks globally are moving from peak support toward a new phase for Covid recovery
  • Get your holiday shopping done early, as shipping delays and soaring delivery costs are set to get even worse
  • Dubai’s soaring luxury home sales could be sign of an era of real-estate exuberance
  • Russia’s answer to the surge in global commodity prices has been a mass experiment with duties, export curbs and price controls. It’s not working
  • South Africa’s recovery from its worst contraction in a century last year is imperiled by new restrictions to curb a virus surge
  • China’s economy showed signs of more balanced expansion in June, with solid underlying growth momentum, early indicators tracked by Bloomberg show
  • Boston Federal Reserve chief Eric Rosengren sees an interest-rate hike as soon as late 2022 amid job-market healing
  • Japan’s outlook for this year has brightened on steady exports and pent-up demand, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
  • Friday’s U.S. jobs report will highlight this week’s global economy agenda

