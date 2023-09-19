(Bloomberg) -- FIVE Holdings Limited, an operator of luxury hotels in Dubai and Switzerland that runs a private party jet, has scored a top ESG rating to sell a debut green bond.

The owner of one of Dubai’s biggest party hotels, where guests can drive a supercar right into the nightclub, got an “A / Prime” rating from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), the highest possible corporate rating from the provider of responsible investment solutions.

The rating comes as regulators and investors are increasingly scrutinizing the green bond market, currently shaped by a mishmash of industry and voluntary guidelines. The European Union agreed on a green bond standard earlier this year, intended to reduce greenwashing and requiring issuers to abide by an array of rules including an external review by an accredited verifier.

While it’s not yet clear what FIVE Holdings would spend the green bond proceeds on, its website says it invests in the latest eco-friendly technologies in a bid to provide “sustainable indulgence.” It provides solar powered water heating, lush landscaping sustained by repurposed water, local produce, biodegradable amenities and smart controls to conserve energy in its key properties.

The firm plans to sell senior secured green dollar bonds, having hired Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Emirates NBD Capital as global coordinators, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It is holding investor calls from Tuesday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.