Mar 14, 2019
Dubai Payments Firm Network International Plans London IPO
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern payment processor Network International is considering an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.
The company intends to have a free float of at least 25 percent and expects to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE U.K. indices, it said in a statement. Network International could be valued at about $3 billion in the share sale, people familiar with the matter said in November.
- The offer would be comprised of existing shares to be sold by existing shareholders
- Network International is an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, operating across over 50 payment markets
- Group underlying Ebitda margin, excluding share of an associate, at 48.9 percent last year; underlying Ebitda $152 million
Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.
To contact the reporter on this story: Stefania Bianchi in Dubai at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Claudia Maedler at cmaedler@bloomberg.net, Shaji Mathew
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.