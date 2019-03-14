(Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern payment processor Network International is considering an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

The company intends to have a free float of at least 25 percent and expects to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE U.K. indices, it said in a statement. Network International could be valued at about $3 billion in the share sale, people familiar with the matter said in November.

The offer would be comprised of existing shares to be sold by existing shareholders

Network International is an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, operating across over 50 payment markets

Group underlying Ebitda margin, excluding share of an associate, at 48.9 percent last year; underlying Ebitda $152 million

