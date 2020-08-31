(Bloomberg) -- Dubai hired banks for an offering of bonds and Islamic securities in dollars as it seeks to shore up its finances.

The government of the Middle East’s main business hub is selling a benchmark-size 10-year sukuk and a 30-year bond, according to a person familiar with the matter, who is not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Benchmark typically means at least $500 million equivalent.

Dubai is following other governments from the Gulf that have sold dollar debt or started the process as they take advantage of low borrowing costs and investor demand for higher returns. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, raised $5 billion in a three-part offering last week. Bahrain is also planning a return to the dollar debt market, according to people familiar with the matter.

Built on trade and tourism in a region reliant on oil, Dubai’s economy has buckled under the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. Its government debt isn’t rated, but credit assessors have recently turned skeptical over key local companies, such as utility Dewa and port operator DP World, which suffered downgrades this year.

The government hired Dubai Islamic Bank to manage the sukuk sale, along with Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc as joint lead managers. They are arranging investor calls across Asia, the Middle East and Europe starting Monday.

