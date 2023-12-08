(Bloomberg) -- Dubai, which is hosting the global COP28 climate summit, set a stricter target to cut its carbon emissions in half by the end of this decade.

The emirate already has an aim to achieve net zero discharges by 2050, in line with the United Arab Emirates’ national target. The UAE itself said in July it will reduce emissions by 40% in seven years from a business-as-usual level. The Dubai government had early last year set a goal for a 30% reduction.

Dubai’s more aggressive plan comes in the middle of COP28, where the UAE’s dual role as major oil producer and host of a key climate summit has faced some criticism. The country has been investing in renewable projects and carbon capture as it tries to showcase its green efforts. Dubai’s move is also part of a push by cities globally to tackle climate change.

The plan is the first for a major city in the Middle East that’s aligned with the goals of the Paris agreement to limit temperature rises to 1.5C, said Mark Watts, executive director of C40, a global network of nearly 100 cities that’s combating climate change. “From setting up the world’s largest single-site solar park to having 75% of vehicles as hybrid or electric powered, Dubai’s new climate action plan stands out in the region.”

