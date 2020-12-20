(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s Damac Properties PJSC surged to a two-year high on Sunday after saying its board will consider an acquisition within days.

The Dubai-based property developer didn’t provide further information in a regulatory filing, but said its board will meet on Dec. 23. Its shares climbed as much as 14.3%, the most in two months, to their highest levels since December 2018. About 19 million shares changed hands, more than four times the 30-day average for the same time of the session.

Home prices in Dubai, the Middle East’s main business and financial hub, have slumped by more than 30% since 2014. The oversupply was exacerbated by the pandemic, as demand from foreign and local investors dropped. Still, Damac’s stock has doubled over the past year, with the shares up more than 40% this month alone.

Read more: Damac Pins Hopes on Dubai Expo After Fifth Straight Loss

Market Insights

Stock advanced 105% in the past 52 weeks. The Dubai stock Index lost about 8%

The shares are up 6.3% in the past 5 days and rose 38% in the past 30 days

Market Metrics

Trading volume was 28% below the 20-day average

The relative strength index on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought

Of shares that were traded, 48% were at the ask price and 44% were at the bid

