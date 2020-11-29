(Bloomberg) --

Dubai cut fuel surcharge for electricity and water as part of efforts to provide the services at “globally competitive prices.”

Fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for kilowatt hour instead of 6.5 fils, according to a statement on Dubai’s Media Office website. Surcharge for water will be 0.4 fils for imperial gallon instead of 0.6 fils.

“The savings achieved in fuel consumption as a result of the increase in solar energy production will be passed to customers,” according to the statement. The reduction will be applied on electricity and water bills from Dec. 1.

