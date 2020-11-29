1h ago
Dubai Reduces Fuel Surcharge for Electricity and Water
Dubai cut fuel surcharge for electricity and water as part of efforts to provide the services at “globally competitive prices.”
Fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for kilowatt hour instead of 6.5 fils, according to a statement on Dubai’s Media Office website. Surcharge for water will be 0.4 fils for imperial gallon instead of 0.6 fils.
“The savings achieved in fuel consumption as a result of the increase in solar energy production will be passed to customers,” according to the statement. The reduction will be applied on electricity and water bills from Dec. 1.
