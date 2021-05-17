(Bloomberg) --

Dubai allowed hotels to operate at full capacity, permitted bars to reopen and gave the go-ahead for live concerts and sporting events from Monday as coronavirus cases drop in the United Arab Emirates.

The relaxation of rules mainly applies to those who have been vaccinated, according to a statement. The UAE, of which Dubai is a part, has one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns. Restaurant seating capacity has been raised to 10 people per table from six.

The UAE reported 1,251 new cases of the virus on Sunday, the lowest this year.

