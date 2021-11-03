(Bloomberg) -- Dubai replaced five of seven members on its stock exchange’s board as the Middle East business hub works on plans to boost the emirate’s flagging bourse.

Deputy Ruler Maktoum bin Mohammed appointed Helal Saeed Al Marri as chairman of the board, replacing veteran Essa Kazim. Al Marri is a member of the Executive Council of Dubai and head of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

Dubai said Monday it plans to sell stakes in 10 state-owned companies in what may prove to be a test of confidence in a stock market dogged by falling volumes at a time when regional rivals are stepping up sales. On Tuesday, it announced plans to sell shares in its main utility, valuing the firm at more than $25 billion in a deal that will probably be the emirate’s biggest listing.

Board members:

Abdulqader Obaid Ali, chairman of UAE Internal Audit Association

Yuvraj Narayan, group CFO of DP World

Wesam Lootah, CEO of Smart Dubai Government Establishment

Abdulwahid Alulama, partner at White & Case

Moaza Al Marri, communications and marketing expert

Mohammed Humaid Al Mari, member of the UAE Accountants and Auditors Association

The board members who retained their positions: Moaza Al Marri and Mohammed Humaid Al Mari

