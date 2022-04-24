(Bloomberg) --

Dubai’s ruler approved a 6.3 billion dirham ($1.7 billion) package of housing and land parcels to benefit more than 4,600 citizens in the emirate, according to the government media office.

The plans involve constructing 1,110 villas and town houses in an area called Al Khawaneej 2 and offering 3,500 plots of land in other areas, the office said in a statement on Sunday. The project in Al Khawaneej 2 -- to be completed in 2025 -- also includes parks, commercial establishments, a sports club and other amenities.

The decision reflects Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s “keenness on offering all means of support to citizens, strengthening familial stability and a dignified life for them.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.