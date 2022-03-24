(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum subjected his former wife to domestic abuse, a London judge said in a decision that marks the end of a bitter dispute that led to the largest divorce settlement in British family court history.

Judge Andrew McFarlane granted Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein sole responsibility for their children’s health and education, although she agreed to inform the sheikh of any significant decisions, according to a London court ruling published Thursday.

The long-running court feud stemmed from the pair’s 2019 divorce. The princess had fled to the U.K. that year with their two children out of fear for their safety. During the London suit, the sheikh was found to have ordered the hacking of her phone as well as trying to buy a property near hers. Last year, a family judge said he must pay 554 million-pounds ($730 million) as part of the split.

The sheikh’s behavior “whether by threats, poems, coordinating press reports, covertly arranging to purchase property immediately overlooking hers, phone-hacking or in the conduct of this litigation, has been abusive to a high, indeed exorbitant, degree,” McFarlane said. “Although conducted on a scale which is entirely outside the ordinary circumstances of cases heard in the family court in this jurisdiction, the father’s behavior toward the mother of his children is ‘domestic abuse’.”

Despite his treatment of their mother the judge said the sheikh has shown kindness and love to the children and urged him to not only continue to take up indirect contact with them through phone calls, but with more regularity and for longer duration.

“The time for building bridges is not over; in some sense it may now begin, or at least begin from firmer foundations without the ongoing tension of the court process,” he said.

Lawyers and spokespeople for both the sheikh and princess didn’t immediately comment on the ruling.

