(Bloomberg) -- The Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates has become the latest high-ranking official in the country to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of the UAE emirate of Dubai, said he was vaccinated on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed said he took the vaccine last month.

​Phase 3 trials for a vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. started in the UAE in July and the country granted emergency approval for its use in healthcare workers in September.

