(Bloomberg) -- Aditum Investment Management, a Dubai-based privately-owned asset manager, appointed Ali El Adou as chief investment officer as the firm looks to expand its team and regional operations.

Adou, previously head of asset management at Daman Investments for almost six years, will lead Aditum’s investment team across public multi-asset class strategies, private debt, diversified alternatives and venture capital.

Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre, Aditum recently launched two funds and plans to start several more. It also aims to set up a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. The firm’s assets under management have grown to more than $5 billion, driven by clients in the Gulf region seeking global investment strategies.

Dubai is the Middle East’s financial hub and serves as the headquarters for several asset management firms like Aditum. Riyadh has been stepping up efforts to attract more companies as the kingdom seeks to become one of the world’s 10 largest city economies by 2030.

