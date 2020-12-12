(Bloomberg) --

Dubai issued a new law giving its aviation regulatory body more autonomy.

The law, which consolidates Dubai’s global leadership in civil aviation, allows Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to sign air traffic rights and implement them in coordination with the federal aviation authority based in the capital Abu Dhabi. The previous law stated that the DCAA had to seek approval from the federal authority.

Other highlights:

DCAA to represent Dubai locally and internationally in negotiations related to air traffic rights, air space and air navigation. Previous law stated Dubai will regularly report to General Civil Aviation Authority statistics and data on air traffic in the emirate.

Law was enacted by the city’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dubai is home to Emirates Airline, the world’s largest long-haul carrier, and its airport was the busiest in terms of international traffic before the Covid-19 pandemic.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.