(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s biggest bank is seeking to raise 6.45 billion dirhams ($1.76 billion) from a rights share offering as it expands abroad and courts more foreigners to its stock.

The state-controlled Emirates NBD PJSC plans to offer 758.8 million shares at 8.5 dirhams each, it said in an advertisement in Gulf News newspaper on Thursday. That compares with its closing price of 13.15 dirhams on Oct. 16 and represents a discount of about 35%. The issue opens Nov. 10 and closes on Nov. 20.

Emirates NBD last year proposed selling new shares to help fund the acquisition of Turkey’s Denizbank AS. Last month, it raised the cap on foreign ownership holding in its shares to 20% from 5%, with plans to seek shareholders’ approval to double the new limit.

