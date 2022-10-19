(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Dubai’s main utility dropped below their initial public offering price for the first time, six months after the company raised $6.1 billion in the city’s biggest-ever listing.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC fell as much as 2.8% to 2.47 dirhams on Wednesday, compared with the IPO price of 2.48 dirhams, as the stock traded without rights to the next dividend. More than 6.5 million shares were traded by 11:37 a.m. local time, with the average volume on the stock dwindling since it went public.

The shares had surged in their April trading debut, peaking at 2.88 dirhams a few days later. The subsequent decline has coincided with volatility in global financial markets over fears of an economic slowdown amid tighter monetary policy. Dubai’s benchmark index is down about 5.5% since the utility listed.

Gulf markets have been a bright spot in a dismal 2022 for IPOs, with listings from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia flooding the market amid robust demand. Still, a 27% plunge in oil prices from a high in June has sent local benchmarks tumbling, while concerns are mounting that the risk-off mood gripping global markets could spread to the Middle East.

DEWA was the first of 10 planned privatizations in Dubai, as part of the city’s plans to revive a stock market that’s been dogged by dwindling volumes. Dubai had staged just one IPO in the five years before DEWA’s listing, and the share sale was seen as a key test for the city’s capital markets.

Shortly before the IPO, the utility almost tripled the offer size to 18% of the share capital after demand significantly outstripped the number of shares on offer. It drew orders worth $86 billion from investors including BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp. is slated to be the next state company to go public. Bloomberg reported the company known as Empower is looking to raise as much as $700 million in an IPO that could see it list as soon as November.

(Updates with shares trading ex-dividend in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.