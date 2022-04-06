(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s main power and water company raised $6.1 billion in the biggest initial public offering in Europe and the Middle East in more than two years.

Government-owned Dubai Electricity & Water Authority sold 9 billion shares at 2.48 dirhams each, the top end of the range. That gives it a market value of $33.8 billion and making it one of the world’s biggest utilities. The stock is expected to start trading in Dubai around April 12.

DEWA almost tripled the size of the stake it sold to 18%. It’s the latest sign of feverish appetite for share offerings in the Persian Gulf even as listings dry up in the rest of the world.

DEWA boosted the number of shares on offer amid high demand from both institutional and retail investors. Orders totaled almost $86 billion, according to the Dubai government.

Markets Roiled

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and hawkish central bank policies have roiled equity markets worldwide, causing several listings to be scuppered. But high oil prices have benefited the energy-rich Gulf, leading to strong investor inflows and a flurry of share sales.

DEWA’s IPO is the biggest in Europe, the Middle East or Africa since Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco raised almost $30 billion in late 2019. It also marks a turnaround for Dubai, which missed out entirely on a deal boom that swept the Gulf last year.

Having seen just one $95 million listing since 2017, Dubai is now hosting the world’s second-biggest IPO this year. The DEWA deal is the first step in the emirate’s plan to reinvigorate its capital markets and boost sagging trading volumes as it seeks to catch up with rivals Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. Dubai plans to list 10 state-owned companies, of which DEWA is the first.

Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Bank and HSBC Holdings Plc are managing DEWA’s share sale. Credit Suisse Group AG, EFG-Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are also involved as bookrunners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.