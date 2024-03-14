(Bloomberg) -- One of Dubai’s largest family conglomerates said its retail division, which operates the Carrefour brand in the Middle East, has taken a hit amid currency crises in countries like Egypt and a boycott movement linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC said its full-year revenue from its retail sector dropped to 24.7 billion dirhams ($6.7 billion), a 4% decline year-on-year on a restated basis and its earnings before interest and tax declined by 15% to 1.1 billion dirhams, according to its 2023 fiscal year earnings report.

The company cited “currency devaluations in Egypt, Pakistan, Kenya, and Lebanon, and a shift in consumer sentiment related to geopolitical tensions in the region.”

Western brands like French supermarket chain Carrefour, which last year entered Israel via a local partnership, have appeared on the list of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, which calls for broad economic and cultural boycotts of Israel and Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Majid Al Futtaim says it owns the rights to operate the Carrefour brand in several countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It also invests in properties and entertainment including shopping malls, according to its website.

Other international brands including McDonald’s and Starbucks have also taken a hit in the Middle East. The coffee chain’s Middle East partner earlier this month cut 2,000 jobs.

Egypt, the Arab country with the largest population, is an important growth market for Majid Al Futtaim. The company’s chief executive said in November the group is present in 14 cities with 70 Carrefour stores, 4 shopping malls, 44 cinemas and 6 family entertainment centers across the country.

“The company is still on track to open 200 additional grocery retail stores between now and 2030,” according to a statement. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim remains committed to a further investment of 30 billion Egyptian pounds over the next ten years, which will see expansion across its grocery retail, real estate, shopping mall and entertainment businesses, it said.

Still, the regional business environment remains fraught with difficulties.

Majid Al Futtaim’s property division said in its annual risk assessment that it improved its risk controls to navigate “a challenging geopolitical landscape and global economic outlook.”

It listed a number of key risks including “conflicts and consumer boycotts could disrupt our shopping malls, hotels and community projects,” adding that it “understood that such geopolitical uncertainties might disrupt economic activities, leading to higher vacancy costs or stagnation in certain sectors, including global supply chain issues that may result in construction delays.”

Overall, the firm reported a 12% increase in EBITDA to 4.6 billion dirhams and a 1% increase in revenue to 34.5 billion dirhams year on year. The conglomerate is one of the United Arab Emirates’ biggest employers and best known for building a mall with an indoor ski slope in Dubai.

