(Bloomberg) -- Parkin Co. PJSC jumped as much as 31% in its Dubai debut after a $429 million initial public offering that received a record amount of demand.

Shares in Dubai’s public parking business opened at 2.73 dirhams on Thursday, up from the offer price of 2.10 dirhams. The IPO was 165 times covered, attracting $71 billion in orders, which it said was a record for Dubai.

Parkin was the latest Gulf listing to attract overwhelming levels of demand as investors bet on juicy dividends as well as on the strong share price performance of new companies. Dubai’s previous IPO, the $315 million float of its taxi business, got $41 billion worth of orders and has seen its shares jump 23% since their December debut.

Governments in the Persian Gulf — particularly the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — have embarked on a listing spree in the last few years to fund the diversification of their economies away from fossil fuels. The IPOs have attracted strong demand amid a global listings slump due to rising interest rates, as high oil prices fueled local liquidity and international investors increasingly focused on the region.

Parkin’s IPO is the sixth privatization by the Dubai government as part of a plan, unveiled at the end of 2021, to list 10 state-owned companies to boost trading volumes and match similar drives in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

The Dubai Investment Fund sold 749.7 million shares, or a 25% stake, in the Parkin IPO.

Parkin pitched its IPO as a bet on Dubai’s growing population thanks to expatriates moving from both Asia and Europe since Covid. The emirate has sought to attract new arrivals with easier long-term residency rules and visas for freelancers and job seekers, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago also caused an influx of people. The company said it expects demand for public parking to grow by 60% by 2033.

Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc acted as joint global coordinators for Parkin’s IPO, while Rothschild & Co. was an independent financial adviser.

