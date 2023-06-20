(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority canceled a request for proposals on reviewing its assets about two weeks after it was issued, according to three people familiar with the matter.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the request to financial advisers was canceled, or if the RTA has an alternative plan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The RTA didn’t immediately respond to emails and a call seeking comment.

The RTA also had been considering a possible initial public offering of its taxi business earlier this year, though no final decision had been taken, the people said. Reuters reported earlier this month that the authority had asked banks to pitch. Other assets owned by the RTA include parking and public transport businesses.

The Dubai government raised $1 billion last year from an initial public offering of the city’s road-toll operator Salik. The listing came as the emirate embarked on a privatization drive to increase trading volumes by selling stakes in 10-state-owned companies.

Dubai listed four state assets last year, including Salik, fetching a total of $7.6 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. However, the program had been quiet this year until the RTA’s request for proposals.

The road-toll operator was by far the most successful IPO by the Dubai government that year, with shares rising 60% from their offer price.

--With assistance from Archana Narayanan and Zainab Fattah.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.