(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s Sunset Hospitality Group, which encompasses brands including the Sushisamba restaurant chain and the luxury METT Hotels & Resorts, is seeking to raise about $300 million for expansion plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to help find potential investors, said the people, who declined to be identified because the information is private. The restaurant and hotel firm would prefer to raise the money from a single party, but is open to all options, they said.

Spokespeople for Sunset Hospitality and Jefferies declined to comment.

The planned expansion comes as travel and luxury lifestyle demand sees a strong rebound after the pandemic. Ennismore, the high-end hotel company backed by France’s Accor SA, is seeking to raise capital for expansion in the US and is talking to potential strategic partners, Bloomberg News reported in March. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in Rocco Forte’s luxury hotel group in December to accelerate the firm’s expansion globally.

There’s also been a boom in demand for luxury leisure and top-end restaurants in the Middle East. Dubai has seen an influx of newcomers, from crypto millionaires and bankers relocating from Asia, to wealthy Russians seeking to shield assets, while Abu Dhabi has emerged as one of the world’s newest wealth havens.

Sunset Hospitality operates over 64 venues in 17 countries, according to its website. It was founded in 2011 by Antonio Gonzalez and Ahmad Nazih Hafez. Its portfolio also includes the Aura Skypool in Dubai as well as restaurants, nightclubs and hotels in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

--With assistance from Zainab Fattah.

