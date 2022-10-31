(Bloomberg) -- Dubai private school operator Taaleem Holdings PJSC is seeking to raise 750 million dirhams ($204 million) from an initial public offering, a rare private sector listing in the United Arab Emirates where deals by state-owned firms have dominated so far this year.

The subscription period for the IPO will open Nov. 10 and shares are set to start trading in Dubai on or around Nov. 29, the company said in a statement. EFG-Hermes and Emirates NBD Capital are the lead managers for the offering.

Taaleem runs 26 schools across the UAE, offering British and American curricula as well as the International Baccalaureate, and plans to will use the proceeds to expand its network. The company posted revenue of 623 million dirhams for the first eight months of the year and profit of 83 million dirhams.

Read More: Dubai’s Taaleem Is Said to Seek Up to $250 Million in IPO

Parents in the UAE are among the world’s biggest spenders when it comes to educating their children, contributing to a glut of private schools. Dubai’s emergence as a post-Covid haven has drawn expatriates to the emirate, helping prop up demand.

A consortium of Abu Dhabi state-backed entities is weighing an offer for a stake in Dubai-based GEMS Education, one of the world’s largest private school operators, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Taleem’s IPO comes amid a wave of listings in Dubai, where the government has embarked on an ambitious plan to inject liquidity into its stock market and boost trading volumes by privatizing 10 state-owned companies.

Earlier on Monday, the city said it is seeking to raise as much as $362 million from selling a 10% stake in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp. -- its fourth listing of the year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.