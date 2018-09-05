(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s economic slowdown has prompted S&P Global Ratings to cut the credit ratings of two government-related companies.

S&P lowered the rating of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, the emirate’s utility monopoly, by one level to BBB, two steps above junk, with a negative outlook. It also downgraded DIFC Investments LLC, which owns properties in Dubai’s tax-free financial center, to BBB- with a stable outlook.

“Credit conditions in Dubai have deteriorated, which we believe affects the government’s likely ability to provide extraordinary financial support to its government-related entities if needed,” the rating company said.

While Dubai has weathered the impact of the 2014 oil crash better than some of its Gulf Arab neighbors, S&P said population growth has outpaced economic expansion in recent years. Income levels -- measured by gross domestic product per capita -- have fallen to $37,000 this year from a peak of $45,000 in 2013, and will likely drop further to $36,000 in 2020, according to the rating agency.

“We view this decline as an indicator of weakened macroeconomic fundamentals, as a country’s income level gives an indication of the potential tax and funding base for a government,” it said.

Dubai, the second-biggest sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates, borrowed tens of billions of dollars to finance its transformation into a regional financial, transport and commercial hub and reduce its reliance on oil revenue.

After a spell of breakneck growth, the global financial crisis pushed the emirate to the brink of default, only to be bailed out by Abu Dhabi, its oil-rich neighbor.

S&P said DEWA’s negative outlook reflects the possibility that the creditworthiness of Dubai could worsen further in the next two years, which would affect its ability to support the utility.

