Stocks in Dubai led gains in the Middle East on Sunday, helped by a rally in Dubai Islamic Bank shares after FTSE Russell’s decision to increase the stock’s weight in its Middle East and North Africa Index. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index dropped for a third straight session.

Dubai stocks rose the most in the region, closing 1% higher Dubai Islamic Bank advanced 1% to highest since Jan. 20 Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD and Dubai Investments among top gainers

In Abu Dhabi, the ADX General Index rose 0.8% at close Adnoc Distribution to be added to to FTSE’s All Cap EM Index Stock gained as much as 2.2% before paring the rise to 1.8% Yahsat rises 3.9% “Yahsat is a strong candidate to be included in MSCI Inc.’s small cap index and FTSE’s All Cap index,” according to Arqaam Capital’s Noaman Khalid. Inclusion would trigger a total of $25m of inflows

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul dropped 0.8%, set for its third day of losses Among companies that reported earnings Sunday: Middle East Healthcare -2.6%; Kingdom Holding +3.7% Saudi Telecom gained as much as 1.5% NOTE: Saudi Telecom’s Internet-Services Unit Joins Riyadh IPO Rush

Kuwait’s main gauge down 0.2% Humansoft’s price target revised down to 3.7 dinars at Kamco Invest The company is expected to trade at an attractive dividend yield of 9.1% by the end of 2021 driven by “the potential re-alignment of the academic calendar to pre-pandemic dates,” Kamco’s vice president of investment strategy and research Thomas K. Mathew​ wrote in a note

Tel Aviv’s main benchmark up 0.7% Nice +2.1%; LivePerson +2.1%



Lebanese officials agreed to effectively reduce subsidies on fuel imports, a move that’s expected to increase prices at the pump while easing shortages that have crippled the country.

After the American withdrawal from Afghanistan led to a swift takeover by the Taliban this week, Oman’s top religious cleric congratulated the Afghan people on their “victory over the invaders.”

