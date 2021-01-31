(Bloomberg) --

Most Middle East stocks fell, with shares in Dubai leading losses, as increased travel restrictions added to pessimism over vaccine rollouts sweeping global equity markets.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s gauges dropped 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively, as of noon local time. Saudi Arabia’s main index retreated 0.6% as Saudi Basic Industries Corporation fell as much as 1% even after 2020 profit beat estimates. Qatari stocks declined 0.5%.

The U.K. announced on the weekend it was banning direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates to stop the spread of a new virus strain originally identified in South Africa. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian authorities delayed the reopening of the country’s borders.

Global stocks slumped last week, with the S&P 500 tumbling 1.9% on Friday, as bidding by retail traders for heavily-shorted U.S. stocks fanned speculation hedge funds would have to reduce their market exposure, while concern over the deployment of coronavirus vaccines sapped risk appetite. A gauge tracking emerging-market shares posted the biggest weekly drop since March.

Shares in Dubai had been recovering from a virus-triggered selloff amid prospects of a pick-up in tourism, one of the main pillars of the emirate’s economy. Sunday’s declines came even as the UAE announced plans to offer citizenship to select foreigners, the first Gulf nation to formalize a process aimed at giving expatriates a bigger stake in the economy.

Though the decision is a positive one for markets, more details are needed, Arqaam Capital’s head of equity research Jaap Meijer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Shares of Dubai Financial Market, Dubai’s biggest exchange, rise as much as 1.6% Dubai’s government said over the weekend that public joint stock companies established in the emirate must list their stocks on local exchanges

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index falls 0.5%, the third drop in four sessions STC -1.2%, National Commercial Bank -1.1%, Saudi British Bank -1.7%

Gauges in Bahrain and Qatar drop 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, while those in Kuwait and Oman rise 0.3% and 0.8%

EARNINGS RELEASES:

Saudi Chemicals Giant Sabic Beats Estimates With 2020 Profit

Jarir FY Profit Beats Estimates

SIIG FY Profit 92M Riyals Vs. 606M Riyals Y/y

National Petrochem FY Profit 230M Riyals Vs. 674M Riyals Y/y

Saudi Bahri FY Net Income 1.57B Riyals Vs. 620.7M Riyals Y/y

