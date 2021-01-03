(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s benchmark index climbed the most in the Middle East, tracking global stock rallies on optimism surrounding the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

Indexes in Abu Dhabi, Oman and Israel also rose, while Egypt’s main gauge fell. The Tadawul All Share Index in Riyadh dropped, weighed down by consumer durables and the apparel sector. Markets in Kuwait and Bahrain were closed for a public holiday.

Last week, emerging-market stocks advanced to the highest level since 2007 amid optimism over the vaccines and as a slide in the dollar boosted risk assets.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, reported record-high coronavirus cases on Saturday. The Gulf nation has approved the shot developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, as well as the one by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group.

MIDDLE EAST MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia’s main gauge drops as much as 0.9% Most of the index’s constituents decline

Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index gain is led by its largest constituent, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Oman’s main index rises for the seventh straight day, its longest winning streak since August 2019

Egypt’s EGX 30 falls 0.3%, dragged down by its heaviest-weighted member, Commercial International Bank

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.