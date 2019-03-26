Dubai to Allow Schools to Raise Fees After Freezing Last Year

(Bloomberg) -- Dubai will allow most schools to raise fees in the next academic year after freezing them last year.

The Dubai Executive Council capped the fee increase at 2.07 percent for about 90 percent of students at private schools, according to a statement on Dubai Media Office’s website. Fees for the remaining 10 percent of students will rise above that limit, depending on their school’s performance.

The new fee structure is expected to be effective for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Dubai, the Middle East business hub froze schools fees last year as part of measures aimed at curbing rising costs. GEMS Education, the Dubai-based school operator backed by Blackstone Group LP, delayed an initial public offering after the government said it would freeze fees, people with knowledge of the matter said last year.

