(Bloomberg) -- Dubai plans to sell a 12.5% stake in business park operator Tecom Group in an initial public offering, the second offering by the government this year to boost trading volumes and increase liquidity on the exchange.

State-owned Dubai Holding will sell 625 million shares in Tecom, according to an advertisement in Gulf News. The government is aiming to raise at least $500 million from the listing, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price range will be announced on June 16, the same day when the IPO starts

The selling shareholder reserves the right to amend the offering and size

Expected date of listing on Dubai stock exchange: July 5

Joint lead managers include Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank

Tecom’s float comes at a time when the Middle East is enjoying an unprecedented listings boom fueled by high oil prices, equity inflows and a drive by regional governments to list state-owned assets. IPOs in the region have raised $13.4 billion in the first five months of the year, already eclipsing the amount raised in any other first half, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Dubai, which missed out entirely on a flurry of share sales in neighboring Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia last year, unveiled a plan in November to list 10 state firms in a bid to revive trading volumes and boost liquidity.

The first of those pricatizations was the $6.1 billion IPO of the city’s main utility, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, in April. That listing was the world’s second biggest this year and drew overwhelming demand from both regional and international investors.

While DEWA surged 20% on its first day of trading, it has since given up many of those gains and is now trading about 3% above its IPO price. Volumes have also dwindled from the first week.

Tecom houses more than 7,500 companies and 10 large business complexes including Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City. It is targeting an annual dividend payout of 800 million dirhams ($218 million), Bloomberg reported last month.

The IPO may face a tougher sell than DEWA given Dubai’s chequered record in real estate, from the 2009 property crash to several delistings in the past two years at steep discounts, including that of the malls business of the city’s largest developer.

