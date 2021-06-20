(Bloomberg) -- Dubai Airports plans to reopen a terminal and concourse that were shut in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The facilities will open on June 24 “to accommodate the anticipated growth in travel demand in the coming weeks and months,” Dubai Airports said in an emailed statement.

Opening up is crucial for Dubai International Airport, the busiest regional hub for international traffic before the pandemic, as it relies heavily on connecting passengers around the globe.

The sheikhdom’s flagship carrier, Emirates, is also ramping up operations to accommodate demand over the summer. The carrier will have recovered about 90% of its pre-pandemic network by the end of July, it said in an earlier statement.

