(Bloomberg) -- Dublin Airport will finally open its new runway in a move that is hoped will reduce delays following a summer of long queues and travel disruption across Europe.

The first flight from the north runway is planned to take off Wednesday between 11.30am and 12.30pm, with an introductory morning schedule starting Aug. 25.

Airports and airlines have struggled to cope with post-pandemic demand this year, leading to months of delays and canceled flights. The 320-million-euro ($318 million) north runway will cut congestion, add new routes and boost Ireland’s connectivity by 31% by 2034, according to the airport. It’s expected to add 2.2 billion euros to the nation’s economy by 2043.

Even so, the development has not been without opposition. Concerns have been raised about the impact of an expanded airport on climate change and measures have been taken to mitigate the noise impact on local residents.

Dublin Airport, which is home to IAG SA’s Aer Lingus and one of the main operational bases for Ryanair Holdings Plc, has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We are firmly committed to reducing our carbon emissions as part of the wider aviation ecosystems in the months and years ahead,” Dublin Airport Authority’s communications head Kevin Cullinane told broadcaster RTE. “Expansion will go on but in a more sustainable way with technological improvements due to come.”

An extra runway has been in the airport’s long-term plans since the 1960s. Planning permission was granted in 2007, though progress was curtailed by the global financial crisis. A decision to move forward was taken in 2016 amid rising passenger numbers.

