(Bloomberg) -- The make-up of trade passing through Dublin Port changed “significantly” in 2021 as Brexit controls hit Irish trade with the U.K. and more items were moved directly between Ireland and continental Europe.

Overall volumes for the year fell 5.2% compared to 2020, the port said in a statement, while the fourth quarter saw volumes drop 10.3% following a “pre-Brexit spike” in the period a year earlier.

There was a “substantial decline in unitized volumes with Great Britain - down 214,000 units” over the year, Dublin Port Chief Executive Officer Eamonn O’Reilly said. However this was “largely offset by a strong increase in volumes with the EU of 158,000 units.” Growth in direct services with Continental Europe is expected to drive overall volume growth in 2022, he added.

Traditionally goods moving between Ireland and the continent traveled through Great Britain. Since Brexit, use of that so-called land bridge has reduced as more businesses seek to transfer goods to the likes of France directly. A string of ferry services between Ireland and the continent have begun or expanded service in the past year.

While the start of 2021 saw trucks delayed in Dublin amid new Brexit-related checks, those disruptions “were quickly resolved as supply chains adapted to the new realities,” O’Reilly said. “Over the course of the year, the average number of trailers called for some physical inspection on services from Great Britain was just 2.5 per ferry.”

