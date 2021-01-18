(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.

Cargo moving through Dublin port fell by about 50% after the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, in part because truckers are sidestepping the U.K. to reach mainland Europe.

Hauliers are increasingly going around the U.K. by taking direct routes from Ireland to Europe via Rosslare in the southeast of Ireland rather than using the so-called landbridge from Dublin, government officials said on Monday. In addition, retailers stockpiling in the run-up to Brexit, as well as British suppliers failing to prepare correct paperwork may be adding to the lull, officials said.

“We expect volumes to increase, but we don’t know when or by how much,” Tom Talbot, an official with the Irish tax authority, told reporters in Dublin. He said hauliers should get used to increased checks: “This is the new normal.”

Over 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of trade goes between Ireland and the U.K. every week, with about 20% of Irish imports coming from its nearest neighbor.

