(Bloomberg) -- Ducera Partners, a boutique bank known for its work on distressed situations, has hired investment banker Christopher Grubb from Greenhill & Co. to lead its mergers and acquisitions business and open a San Francisco office.

New York-based Ducera has appointed Grubb as a partner, according to a statement Tuesday. Grubb most recently served as head of M&A and restructuring for the Western region for Greenhill. He had also been a co-head of US M&A and had been chief financial officer at the firm for four years, the statement showed.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said in May it would buy Greenhill to help boost its M&A presence in a deal that’s still pending.

“Chris’s impressive background and differentiated transaction execution experience spanning the health-care, technology and consumer sectors align well with our historical areas of focus,” said Michael Kramer, Ducera’s founding partner and chief executive officer.

Ducera has a track record advising on “complex and transformational transactions” and companies are increasingly seeking to fund deals outside of the traditional capital markets, Kramer added.

Ducera is currently advising high-profile restructurings including Yellow Corp. It also worked with shareholders of bankrupt SVB Financial Group, Bloomberg News reported. The firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Stamford, Connecticut.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.