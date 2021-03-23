(Bloomberg) -- Senator Tammy Duckworth vowed to vote against all of Joe Biden’s nominees who are White and heterosexual until the president chooses more people for his administration who are Asian-American or Pacific Islander.

Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, said she informed the White House of her decision on Monday evening and again on Tuesday. She said her decision came after she raised her concerns about a lack of AAPI representation among Biden picks in a call between Senate Democrats that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon took part in. She said O’Malley Dillon responded that the administration is proud of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian heritage, and Duckworth said that was “incredibly insulting” to suggest that’s sufficient.

An Iraq war veteran who was born in Thailand, Duckworth said she has been working with the administration to pick more Asian-Americans for executive branch posts.

“But until then, I am a ‘no’ vote on the floor on all non-diversity nominees,” Duckworth told reporters Tuesday. “I will vote for racial minorities, and I will vote for LGBTQ, but anybody else I’m not voting for.”

Duckworth said her pledge applies to sub-cabinet and judicial nominees, and she has already said she opposes Biden’s nominees deputy secretary of defense and assistant secretary of defense for policy as part of this demand.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since only 50 senators in the 100-member body vote with Democrats, Duckworth’s opposition could sink a nomination that is opposed by all Republicans.

Several of Biden’s cabinet nominations have been ground-breaking, including LLoyd Austin as the first Black defense secretary and Pete Buttigieg, chosen to lead the Transportation Department, as the first openly gay cabinet member. Deb Haaland, now the Interior secretary, is the the first Native American to serve in a U.S. cabinet. And Harris is the first Black woman and person of Indian descent to be vice president.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.