Duda Says He Assured Zelenskiy Kyiv Can Count on His Support

(Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda said he and Volodymyr Zelenskiy have moved past their differences and that he’s assured the Ukrainian leader that Kyiv can rely on Polish support.

“I have always highlighted that even in the context of tension, Poland’s attitude toward Ukraine remains unchanged,” Duda said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Duda met with Zelenskiy in Davos for the first time since a public falling out late last year. During a United Nations meeting in New York in September, the Polish president compared Ukraine’s reaction to grain restrictions imposed by Warsaw to that of a drowning man — language that irked authorities in Kyiv.

