Hello from London, and welcome to a year of elections.

Rishi Sunak indicated a vote may happen the second half, potentially setting up the first overlapping elections with the US in 60 years. While members of his team want Sunak to channel some right-leaning populist bravado, polls suggest the approach risks helping opposition efforts to link him negatively to Donald Trump, Alex Wickham reports.

Yesterday, the US Supreme Court agreed to consider whether Colorado can bar Trump from the presidential ballot. It’s three years today since the attack on the Capitol and the repercussions of that event are looming large as the presidential campaign moves into high gear.

Sunak faces a test sooner, too, after a former energy minister quit in protest over plans to allow further oil and gas drilling. Chris Skidmore’s resignation raises the prospect of another tricky by-election for the prime minister.

Local councils are also attracting attention, with government ministers quietly working on a major loosening of rules that would allow them to sell assets to fund front-line services. That could unlock £23 billion to help to stave off a wave of council bankruptcies.

The new year is bringing further industrial action, with London’s Tube set to shut down for most of next week. And junior doctors are continuing their longest strike, piling up pressure on the NHS.

Fixing the health service will cost whoever wins the election, and that presents a dilemma for Keir Starmer’s Labour party, Martin Ivens writes.

