(Bloomberg) -- Rival bidders Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners came together to buy Signature Aviation Plc for $4.7 billion, ending a tussle over the world’s biggest operator of private-jet bases.

The company agreed to a sweetened $5.62-per-share bid from the two major funds and billionaire Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC, currently the largest investor in the company, according to a statement on Friday. The price is above a $5.50-a-share offer by GIP alone accepted on Jan. 11. At the time, Signature Aviation said it would keep its options open.

The contest for Signature Aviation had pitted three of the world’s top financial investors against each other before they instead opted to collaborate. Carlyle Group Inc. has also said it’s weighing a bid.

The private jet market has held up better during the Covid-19 pandemic than the commercial airline industry, as it has given the wealthy an opportunity to continue traveling while minimizing potentially risky contact with others.

